Weslaco GBB Coach Fino reflects on 500 career win mark ahead of playoffs

3 hours 14 minutes 6 seconds ago Sunday, February 11 2024 Feb 11, 2024 February 11, 2024 11:08 PM February 11, 2024 in Sports
By: Brandon Benitez

WESLACO, Texas -- Weslaco Girls Basketball Head Coach Griselda Fino eclipsed the 500 career win mark this season.

She reflected on hitting that milestone as her No. 1 seed Lady Panthers head into the playoffs this week.

