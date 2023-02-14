Weslaco High School student arrested after ‘improper’ photos discovered on their cell phone

Joseph Greg Trevino. Photo credit: Weslaco PD

A 17-year-old Weslaco High School student was arrested Tuesday after police said they found “multiple images of improper photographs or invasive visual recording” in the student’s cell phone.

Joseph Greg Trevino surrendered to police and was arraigned on a charge of invasive visual recording, according to Weslaco police Chief Joel Rivera.

Police received an anonymous tip Friday that Trevino was in possession of "child pornography" that led to the discovery of the images and recordings in the student’s phone, according to police.

“A preliminary review of the digital forensic evidence shows individuals exposing their ‘intimate areas’ in a school setting without their knowledge or consent,” a news release stated.

At a press conference made Tuesday afternoon, Rivera described the photos as "sensitive in nature," and that police and the Weslaco Independent School district are working to identify the victims in a discretionary manner.

"This is about respect, it was a gross violation of personal privacy," Rivera said. "I'm compelled to tell the community what's happening, but I've got to balance this with the privacy of the victims."

Trevino's bond was set at $15,000.

Rivera said more charges may arise once the victims are identified.

Can’t see the video? Click here.