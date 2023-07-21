Weslaco Intermediate All-Star Headed to Little League Regional Tournament

WESLACO, TEXAS -- The Weslaco 13U Little League All-Stars will be playing their first game in the Southwest Regional Tournament as they head out to Sugarland.

The Friday game is their next step in achieving their goal of making it to the Little League World Series.

Heach coach Jorge Zavala said this is the first time the team has ever made it this far, and they’re all excited to be representing the 956.

“We tell them to do the same thing that they've done this whole time to get them here,” Zavala said. “Some of these guys have been playing baseball for a long time, us coaches have been coaching them for a long time."

The Southwest Regional Tournament kicks off Friday in Sugar Land.