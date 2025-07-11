Weslaco, La Joya first responders head to Kerrville to provide support for flood victims

Weslaco firefighters and the La Joya Police Department made the trip to Kerrville to provide support and aid to flood victims.

The city of Weslaco posted on Facebook that two members of the fire department were deployed to assist in flood recovery efforts.

The city said firefighter Justin Mora is serving as flood water boat operator and was deployed earlier this week under Texas Task Force 1. Firefighter Greg Flores was deployed Thursday morning as a medical incident support team member for the Texas Emergency Medical Task Force.

Officers and personnel with the La Joya Police Department made the trip to Kerrville Friday morning with donations they collected for flood victims.

The police department had been collected donations since Sunday. Donations included non-perishable food items, bottled water, sanitary items, hygiene products, sleeping bags, first-aid supplies, cleaning supplies, infant formula and diapers.