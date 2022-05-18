Weslaco PD investigating after motorcycle crash leaves 1 man dead

A 38-year-old man died early Wednesday morning following a motorcycle crash in Weslaco, police said.

Police responded to the intersection of South Border Avenue and Mile 5 North in response to a single motorcycle crash, according to a news release from the Weslaco Police Department.

A justice of the peace pronounced the male occupant – Ricardo Banda Guzman – deceased at the scene.

A female occupant was transported to the hospital for treatment, police said.

“A preliminary investigation determined that the motorcycle was traveling Southbound on Border Avenue, lost control, and crashed into a residential fence,” the release stated.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information on the crash is urged to contact the Weslaco Police Department at 956-968-8591.