Weslaco police investigating fatal auto-pedestrian crash

The Weslaco Police Department is investigating after a 46-year-old man died following a Friday auto-pedestrian crash.

Police were dispatched to the 2100 block of North Texas Boulevard at around 9 p.m. in reference to a man who was struck by a vehicle, according to a news release.

The man, identified as Sie Garcia, was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, the release stated.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

A preliminary investigation of the accident determined that Garcia may have been intoxicated, police said, adding that relatives of the victim arrived at the scene and informed officers they had been looking for Garcia throughout the day.