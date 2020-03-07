Weslaco police search for 3 theft suspects who concealed items in toy wagon box
Weslaco police searching for 3 theft suspects who concealed items in toy wagon box
WESLACO – Weslaco police are searching for three suspects involved in a theft.
It happened at approximately 6:58 p.m. Wednesday at the Walmart on Texas Boulevard.
Police say a man in a red cap and red tank top hid two TVs, a blu-ray player, an HDMI cable and action figures inside a child’s wagon box.
The man was accompanied with a woman seen wearing a pink blouse and another man on a wheelchair in a white hoodie.
Officials say the suspects were seen in a maroon Toyota Sienna with Washington state license plates.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the suspects are asked to call Weslaco Crime Stoppers at 956-968-8477.
