x

Weslaco police search for 3 theft suspects who concealed items in toy wagon box

3 hours 40 minutes 32 seconds ago Saturday, March 07 2020 Mar 7, 2020 March 07, 2020 11:57 AM March 07, 2020 in News - Local

Weslaco police searching for 3 theft suspects who concealed items in toy wagon box

WESLACO – Weslaco police are searching for three suspects involved in a theft.

It happened at approximately 6:58 p.m. Wednesday at the Walmart on Texas Boulevard.

Police say a man in a red cap and red tank top hid two TVs, a blu-ray player, an HDMI cable and action figures inside a child’s wagon box.

The man was accompanied with a woman seen wearing a pink blouse and another man on a wheelchair in a white hoodie.

Officials say the suspects were seen in a maroon Toyota Sienna with Washington state license plates.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the suspects are asked to call Weslaco Crime Stoppers at 956-968-8477.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days