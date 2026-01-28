Hidalgo County receives grant for new water treatment plant near Edinburg

Hidalgo County leaders are one step closer to building a $75 million water treatment plant thanks to a state grant.

The Texas Water Development Board awarded the county with a $15 million grant for the project. Hidalgo County Drainage District No. 1 officials said they’ve raised an additional $30 million for the project.

Drainage district officials said they want to build the plant near FM 2812 in the Edinburg area.

Raul Sesin, the general manager for the drainage district, said the plant would provide 5 million gallons of water per day.

“We anticipate being able to develop enough water for about 85,000 individuals,” Sesin said.

Drainage district officials said they’re also looking at two other sites in Hidalgo and Willacy counties to build other water treatment plants.