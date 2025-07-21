Weslaco police seeking missing man
The Weslaco Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a 37-year-old man who has been missing for a week.
Ricardo Diaz was last seen on July 14, according to police.
Diaz is described as having a height of 5’7, a weight of 155 pounds and the word “Graciela” tattooed on his chest.
Diaz also has a tattoo of the Houston Texans logo on his chest, police added.
Those with any information regarding Diaz’s location are urged to call the Weslaco Police Department at 956-968-8591.
More News
News Video
-
Hundreds of fans distributed in Pharr
-
RGV Vipers holding 5th Annual Back to School Expo
-
Photographer's Perspective: Capturing the streets of the Valley
-
Father arrested after toddler found wandering Edinburg street alone
-
Farewell services underway for Border Patrol agent who drowned while rescuing his...
Sports Video
-
UTRGV Football participates in SLC Media Day
-
Torres Boxing Academy helping female athletes go pro
-
Highlights from Day 3 of 2025 Pony League International World Series
-
Round 2 highlights from 2025 Pony League World Series in McAllen
-
RGV teams shine as pool play ends in Pony League World Series