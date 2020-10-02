Weslaco students plant produce to feed families in need

Weslaco East High School students are planting produce in an effort to give back to the community.

Parker Galvan, president of the FFA club at Weslaco East High School said he is a 5th generation farmer and it has been his passion since he was born.

"All of our donations and all of our hard work is going to go back to the community," Galvan said. "Not only to feed them and also educate them in what goes into our food system."

Weslaco East High School's FFA clubs hopes to partner up with the RGV Food bank and the City of Weslaco to give produce to more people who are in need.

