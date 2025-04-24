What travelers should know as REAL ID deadline approaches

Travelers at all U.S. airports will see some changes starting on Wednesday, May 7, when those wanting to travel to the country will need a REAL ID compliant card.

"The process of getting a REAL ID is to show your proof of identity, proof of residency,” Brownsville South Padre Island International Airport Director Angel Ramos said.

If you have a gold star in the top right corner of your state-issued ID or driver’s license, you're good to go.

The Transportation Security Administration and the Department of Homeland Security are implementing the nationwide changes to prevent fraud.

“[It] also reduces criminal activity, “Ramos said. “It’s been in the works for a very long time to have a more secure air travel."

Ramos said if you don't have a REAL ID, you can use a passport. If you have neither, you might have to go through additional screening. Those without a REAL ID or passport could also be denied from going through the TSA checkpoint, preventing them from boarding a flight.

Ramos said once this change is implemented, it could take some time to go through the airport.

“Plan your day ahead of time, and have a little patience as people will come to the airport and go through the new process,” Ramos said.

Ramos said the changes applies to domestic flights and passengers over the age of 18.

If you aren't sure if your ID card is compliant, you can check the DHS website for more information.

Watch the video above for the full story.