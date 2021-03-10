Will Littleton Takes Over PSJA Memorial Football
PHARR - Will Littleton, the fiery defensive coordinator for PSJA North under Marcus Kaufman the last several seasons, finally ascended to the top spot as PSJA ISD named him the new Head Football Coach and Athletic Coordinator at PSJA Memorial on Tuesday night.
Littleton, the son of legendary McAllen Memorial head coach Bill Littleton, takes over a program still looking for their first win since the 2018 season. PSJA reassigned David Brown after back-to-back winless seasons in Alamo.
Littleton, known for his emotional and energetic coaching style was also a decorated high jumper for the UTPA track and field program.
