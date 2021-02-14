Willacy County reports 16 new cases of COVID-19, 11 backlogged cases

Willacy County on Sunday reported that 16 more people have tested positive for COVID-19—and 11 people had previously tested positive for the virus.

According to a news release, the county reported nine backlogged cases and seven new cases on Friday.

On Saturday, the county reported two backlogged cases and nine new cases.

Willacy County released the information on Sunday.

Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 2,149 confirmed cases of COVID-19.