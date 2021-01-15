x

Willacy County reports 17 new COVID-19 cases

Friday, January 15 2021
By: KRGV staff

Willacy County on Friday reported that 17 people had tested positive for COVID-19. 

The county did not release information about the gender or age of the people who tested positive. 

Since Monday, 89 people in Willacy County have tested positive for the virus.

Since the pandemic started, 1,761 people in Willacy County have tested positive for the virus. 

