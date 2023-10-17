Woman arrested in connection to deadly weekend motorcycle crash

A woman is facing multiple charges after it was revealed she contributed to a fatal motorcycle crash that killed a La Feria man.

The crash happened on Sunday on Business 83 west of Bass Boulevard in Harlingen.

According to the Department of Public Safety, preliminary investigation revealed a 2006 Honda tri-motorcycle was traveling eastbound when for "unknown reasons" it veered onto a parking lot and collided with a tree.

The driver of the tri-motorcycle was identified as 83-year-old Loyal Clark Temple from La Feria who died at the scene.

Further investigation revealed a surveillance video showed a Nissan Rogue contributed to the fatal crash, according to a news release.

The release says the Nissan attempted to make a left turn onto Karr Avenue and drove onto the inside eastbound lane.

DPS says the motorcyclist took evasive action to avoid colliding with the Nissan and made the turn into the parking lot, striking the tree.

The driver of the Nissan failed to stop and render aid, involving death. The driver was identified as 32-year-old Maria Rodriguez Muniz from San Benito, according to the release.

The release says Muniz was arrested and charged with failure to stop and render aid in a collision causing death and criminal negligent homicide. She was transported to the Cameron County Jail.