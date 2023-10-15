DPS: La Feria man dies in motorcycle crash
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that occurred at around 8:20 a.m. Sunday.
DPS troopers responded to the area on Business 83 west of Bass Boulevard in Harlingen, according to a news release.
The release said preliminary investigation showed a 2006 Honda tri-motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Business 83 when "for unknown reasons", the driver of the motorcycle veered into a business parking lot, continued traveling in a straight path and collided with a tree.
The driver of the motorcycle was identified as 83-year-old Loyal Clark Temple, from La Feria. Temple succumbed to his injuries at the scene, according to the release.
The crash remains under investigation.
