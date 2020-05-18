Woman, boy, 5, drown in Houston home of ex-Dodger Crawford

HOUSTON (AP) - A 5-year-old boy and a woman drowned in the backyard pool of former Los Angeles Dodgers player Carl Crawford’s Houston home, according to reports. Houston police were called about 2:40 p.m. Saturday for a reported drowning at a north Houston home that property and business records list as belonging to Crawford, The Houston Chronicle reports. Police spokeswoman Jodi Silva told the paper that the boy was swimming in the pool when he began to have trouble breathing, and the woman jumped in to save him. Both were unresponsive when police arrived and later declared dead at a hospital, Silva said. No further details were immediately available.

