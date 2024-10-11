Woman hospitalized for non-life threatening injuries following auto-pedestrian crash in McAllen

The McAllen Police Department is investigating an auto-pedestrian accident near North 10th Street and Martin Avenue on Friday afternoon.

McAllen police spokesperson Sgt. John Saenz said a pickup truck struck a female pedestrian who was crossing the roadway.

Saenz said the female was taken to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries, and the driver of the truck remained at the scene.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.