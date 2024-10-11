Woman hospitalized for non-life threatening injuries following auto-pedestrian crash in McAllen
The McAllen Police Department is investigating an auto-pedestrian accident near North 10th Street and Martin Avenue on Friday afternoon.
McAllen police spokesperson Sgt. John Saenz said a pickup truck struck a female pedestrian who was crossing the roadway.
Saenz said the female was taken to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries, and the driver of the truck remained at the scene.
The cause of the accident is still under investigation.
More News
News Video
-
Brownsville Metro opens survey to improve public safety on buses
-
Rio Grande City downtown revitalization in the works
-
Sonic boom anticipated in Cameron County following possible SpaceX launch
-
Mercedes ISD launches survey for parental feedback
-
DPS: Smuggler, 12 migrants arrested following high-speed chase in Laredo
Sports Video
-
Week 7 - Thursday Night Valley Football Highlights
-
Game of the Week Preview: Brownsville Veterans vs. Harlingen
-
Vipers make six-team trade to acquire returning player rights to Jermaine Samuels...
-
Band of the Week - Donna North High School
-
Playmakers - Week 6 of 2024 Valley High School Football Part 2