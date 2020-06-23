x

Woman in critical condition after shooting near Edinburg

5 hours 36 minutes 2 seconds ago Monday, June 22 2020 Jun 22, 2020 June 22, 2020 10:20 PM June 22, 2020 in News - Local

Hidalgo County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting near Edinburg.

According to Sheriff Eddie Guerra, deputies responded to a robbery call on the 4500 block of Phyllis Lane, just south of Iowa Road off Cesar Chavez Road.

The sheriff says a woman was shot and transported to a hospital, in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing. No word on any suspects.

