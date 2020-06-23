Woman in critical condition after shooting near Edinburg
Hidalgo County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting near Edinburg.
According to Sheriff Eddie Guerra, deputies responded to a robbery call on the 4500 block of Phyllis Lane, just south of Iowa Road off Cesar Chavez Road.
The sheriff says a woman was shot and transported to a hospital, in critical condition.
The investigation is ongoing. No word on any suspects.
— Sheriff Eddie Guerra (@SheriffGuerra) June 23, 2020
