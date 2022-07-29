x

Woman killed in Harlingen crash identified

The person who died after a crash in Harlingen Thursday morning has been identified. 

Harlingen police say the victim of the deadly crash was 19-year-old Paprika Sauceda. 

The crash happened at about 5 a.m. near the intersection of Hanmore Parkway and Frontage Road. 

A black passenger car collided with a truck, according to Sgt. Larry Moore. 

Sauceda was driving the car and was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The driver of the truck was not injured. 

The Harlingen Highway Enforcement is handling the investigation. 

