021620 Resisting Arrest

The Texas Department of Public Safety on Saturday arrested a man accused of attempting to take a state trooper's weapon during a traffic stop.

A state trooper stopped Francisco Castillo Camacho at about 6 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of North 10th Street and West Freddy Gonzalez Drive

Camacho attempted to take the trooper's weapon, and the trooper subdued him with a stun gun, according to information released by the Department of Public Safety.

Camacho is charged with driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest and attempting to take a weapon from an officer.

Sunday, February 16 2020
