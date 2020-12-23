x

1 Dead, 2 Injured in Overnight Stabbing in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE – Brownsville police say a man accused in a fatal stabbing has been charged. 

Thirty-seven-year-old Robert Galvan is facing aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and murder charges. 

Police spokesman J.J. Trevino told CHANNEL 5 NEWS they got the call around 1 a.m. Wednesday about an altercation involving several men at an apartment complex. 

According to a press release issued out Friday, upon arrival, officers found Horacio Eguia, 54, of Brownsville, dead on the 1100 block of Wildrose Lane. 

A 43-year-old man sustained non-life threatening injuries and is recovering at a local hospital. 

Galvan's bond was set at $1.1 million. 

