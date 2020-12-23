1 Dead, 2 Injured in Overnight Stabbing in Brownsville
Related Story
BROWNSVILLE – Brownsville police say a man accused in a fatal stabbing has been charged.
Thirty-seven-year-old Robert Galvan is facing aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and murder charges.
Police spokesman J.J. Trevino told CHANNEL 5 NEWS they got the call around 1 a.m. Wednesday about an altercation involving several men at an apartment complex.
According to a press release issued out Friday, upon arrival, officers found Horacio Eguia, 54, of Brownsville, dead on the 1100 block of Wildrose Lane.
A 43-year-old man sustained non-life threatening injuries and is recovering at a local hospital.
Galvan's bond was set at $1.1 million.
News
BROWNSVILLE – Brownsville police say a man accused in a fatal stabbing has been charged. Thirty-seven-year-old Robert Galvan is facing... More >>
News Video
-
Local business donates in a big way for Toys for Tots
-
DPS to increase traffic enforcement for holiday season
-
United Way of Southern Cameron County receives a $5 million donation
-
Disney on Ice kicks off new tour at the Payne Arena
-
Election administrator responds to Hidalgo County voter fraud allegations