1 person shot, 2 in custody in Port Isabel
Related Story
An investigation is underway in Port Isabel.
One person is in the hospital recovering from a gunshot wound to the chest. Two others are in custody in connection to this incident.
According to Police Chief Robert Lopez they're still trying to figure out what led to the shooting.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Port Isabel Police Department at 943-2727.
News
An investigation is underway in P ort I sabel. O ne person is in the hospital recovering from a... More >>
News Video
-
Hidalgo County health authority reports downward trend on coronavirus cases
-
Woman accused of mailing ricin to White House pleads not guilty
-
Swells caused by Tropical Storm Beta damage dunes on South Padre Island
-
As Tropical Storm Beta fades, Port Mansfield grateful it 'dodged a bullet'
-
'Unfathomable': US death toll from coronavirus hits 200,000