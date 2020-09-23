x

1 person shot, 2 in custody in Port Isabel

Related Story

An investigation is underway in Port Isabel.

One person is in the hospital recovering from a gunshot wound to the chest. Two others are in custody in connection to this incident.

According to Police Chief Robert Lopez they're still trying to figure out what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Port Isabel Police Department at 943-2727.

News
1 person shot, 2 in custody in...
1 person shot, 2 in custody in Port Isabel
An investigation is underway in P ort I sabel. O ne person is in the hospital recovering from a... More >>
1 day ago Monday, September 21 2020 Sep 21, 2020 Monday, September 21, 2020 8:50:00 PM CDT September 21, 2020
Radar
7 Days