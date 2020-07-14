2 Former San Juan Officers Sentenced to Prison
MCALLEN – Two former San Juan police officers who were convicted of lying to authorities will be heading to prison.
On Tuesday, a jury sentenced 30-year-old Salvador Hernandez to two years in prison and 27-year-old Richard Castillo was sentenced to a year and four months.
The two former officers were found guilty of lying to the Drug Enforcement Administration about a drug bust.
Watch the news clip above for further information.
