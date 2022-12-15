200th anniversary of U.S.- Mexico relations

For two years, ports of entry were closed to non-essential travelers.

The pandemic related shutdowns costs Cameron County between $700,000 and $900,000 in revenue a month.

While marketing the 200th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the U.S. and Mexico, leaders on both sides of the border stressed how important cross border travel really is.

"We cannot afford to have our bridges close because that is a lifeblood not only for our region, for the Rio Grande Valley and border of Mexico," Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. said.

The impact was also felt at local stores, who often see Mexican shoppers walk through their doors.

"Due to the pandemic, people from Matamoros didn't cross and during that time the economy suffered here in Downtown," C'est La Vie employee Irene said.

Irene says her store in downtown Brownsville was one of the many that had to shut down when the borders closed.

She says foot traffic has not been the same since before the shutdowns.

"Now we are trying to get the businesses to start flowing and for people to start coming," Irene said.

"We are working on a presidential permit here in Cameron County for another bridge, Flor de Mayo, and we hope to hopefully get that presidential permit, so we can move forward on a passenger only bridge," Trevino said. "We think it will be beneficial for our region and for Tamaulipas."