23-Year-Old Faces Murder Charge for Deadly Shooting in McAllen

MCALLEN – A man charged in connection to a fatal McAllen shooting that happened on Monday was out on bond for a different crime.

Vicente David Coronado, 23, is facing charges for murder, evading arrest and possession of marijuana under five pounds. He was also out on bond for allegedly sexually assaulting a child back in 2016.

On Monday, McAllen Police responded to a shooting at a hotel where one person died. Officers were able to recover a weapon from the scene. Coronado was found with drugs and reportedly tried running from police.

Coronado was already facing three charges associated with the sexual assault of a girl under 17 years of age in 2016. He was out on bond for a combined $30,000. He now has a scheduled bond forfeiture hearing set for January.

An arraignment on the shooting-related charges was held Monday.

Coronado was issued a $1 million bond for the murder charge, a bond of $20,000 for possession of marijuana under five pounds, and a bond of $100,000 for evading arrest.