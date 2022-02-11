$26 million Pharr Natatorium now open
The Pharr Natatorium is officially open.
The facility includes an Olympic-size pool and diving facilities, among other amenities.
Student-athletes said they are happy about the new facility.
"I never expected to be able to swim in a 50-meter pool at all,” Amaya Martinez Alvarez - a swimmer from PSJA North – said. “I've always been swimming in 25-meter pools… and I'm very excited to have this opportunity."
The $26 million bill was paid by the city of Pharr, PSJA ISD and UTRGV.
