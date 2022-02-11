x

$26 million Pharr Natatorium now open

The Pharr Natatorium is officially open.

The facility includes an Olympic-size pool and diving facilities, among other amenities. 

Student-athletes said they are happy about the new facility.

"I never expected to be able to swim in a 50-meter pool at all,” Amaya Martinez Alvarez - a swimmer from PSJA North – said. “I've always been swimming in 25-meter pools… and I'm very excited to have this opportunity."

The $26 million bill was paid by the city of Pharr, PSJA ISD and UTRGV.

Watch the video above for the full story.

