2nd Alamo Night Club Shooting Suspect Arraigned

EDINBURG – Two men involved in a nightclub shooting in Alamo are now facing murder charges.

Gabriel Hernandez and Miguel Uvalle are accused in the shooting death of 41-year-old Angel Sanchez.

The incident happened at the LipZtick Gentlemen’s Club on Sioux Road in Alamo on Oct. 1.

Investigators said the victim and another man had an ongoing dispute and were involved in an altercation before the shooting.

Hernandez was arrested in Louisiana by U.S. Marshals days after the shooting.

