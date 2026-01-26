5 people, including infant, injured in 3-vehicle crash in Edinburg
Related Story
Five people, including an infant, sustained minor injuries following a three-vehicle crash in Edinburg, according to a city spokesperson.
The crash occurred in the 1600 block of Canton Road on Saturday at around 9:26 p.m. The multi-vehicle crash caused the eastbound and westbound lanes of Canton Road to shut down.
The spokesperson said a white Volkswagen Passat and a gray Chevrolet Trax collided near the intersection of Canton Road and the Walmart private drive, causing the Trax to roll over.
A third vehicle, a white Chevrolet Equinox, was also struck as a result of the rollover, the spokesperson said.
The Passat's four occupants, including the infant, all sustained minor injuries. The Trax was occupied by one person who also sustained minor injuries, according to the spokesperson.
No serious injuries were reported.
News
News Video
-
Rio Grande Valley veteran helps launch first-ever Navy Week in the area
-
Dozens of cold-stunned sea turtles rescued at South Padre Island
-
Mission woman giving away winter clothing to those in need
-
Consumer Reports' best cruise lines
-
UTRGV Memory and Aging Center hosting 3rd annual Memory & Heart Connections
Sports Video
-
Los Fresnos High School graduate heading to Super Bowl LX with the...
-
RGV Vipers complete the sweep against the RIP City Remix
-
Hidalgo takes game one of the district series against Valley View
-
Sharyland girls and Edinburg North boys basketball teams shine in Friday night...
-
Brownsville Lopez boys soccer punished by UIL for ineligible player; forced to...