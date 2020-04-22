6 more people test positive for the coronavirus in Hidalgo County
Hidalgo County on Sunday announced that six more people had tested positive for the coronavirus — bringing the total number of cases in Hidalgo County to 261.
The six people included one from Mission, two from Edinburg, two from Weslaco and one from a city that Hidalgo County declined to identify.
"Twenty-seven people are in area hospitals; six of them in intensive care units," according to a news release from Hidalgo County. "No one was released from isolation on Sunday."
