6 PM Weather

An Arctic blast dropping temperatures across the state will likely stall just north of the Rio Grande Valley on Sunday.

The cold front may sneak into the upper Valley late on Sunday evening.

The front is expected to bring colder temperatures throughout the day on Monday. Temperatures are expected to start in the 60s or 50s before cooling down into the 40s by early Monday afternoon.

"Feel like" temperatures will drop into the 20s on Monday night through Tuesday morning.

A light freeze is possible Tuesday morning. High temperatures on Tuesday will stay in the lower 30s with some areas reaching the lower 40s. Wind chills overnight could be in the teens, and expected to stay in the 20s throughout the day.

There is only a low chance for light rain and drizzle for the entire Valley during the Arctic blast. No wintry precipitation is expected.

Remember the four P’s: People, Pets, Plants, and Pipes. Make all final outdoor preparations by Sunday.