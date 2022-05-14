9-year-old cancer patient gives back to medical team

Friends and schoolmates showed their support for a 9-year-old girl at Driscoll Children's Specialty Center in Brownsville on Wednesday.

Isabella Arce is back home for the last of her chemotherapy treatments after spending much of the last year in Corpus Christi.

On Wednesday, Arce's mother shared a special announcement with the staff.

“Her school, Los Fresnos Elementary, raised $2,500 for the cancer and blood disorder center at Driscoll,” said Alma Arce.

“This one in particular was probably a week-long fundraiser to kind of finish the year and show support for Bella and that she opted," said Los Fresnos Elementary School Principal Veronica Grimaldo. "This was money that she could donate to a charity of her choice.”

Bella was first diagnosed with leukemia about a year ago. Along with her father, mother and brother, Bella had to travel to Corpus Christi to get the care that was needed.

Her school has shown their support throughout Bella's journey using the hashtag #bellastrong.

“Everything that she’s been through and is continuing to go through, it’s a really intense, intense journey," Alma Arce said. "It changes you completely. As a family we’re so grateful for everything and we’re blessed.”

“Thank you to Driscoll for making me better,” Bella said.