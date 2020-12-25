A closer look at how a COVID-19 relief package might impact the Valley

As the pandemic continues, financial relief is needed for residents in the Rio Grande Valley — especially those who are homeless or living in poverty.

According to census data from 2019, in Hidalgo and Cameron County about a quarter of the population lives in poverty. In Willacy and Starr about a third of the population lives in poverty. Due to the pandemic, those rates have gone up.

"As the economy is tighter and tighter, people losing jobs, people aren't giving as much as they used to," Emily's Meal Founder Coni Aguirre said.

