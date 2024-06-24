A COVID-19 vaccine for children may still be a year away
When it comes to COVID-19 vaccines, children may have to wait longer to get vaccinated, doctors say.
Currently the vaccines being developed during the pandemic started with studies directed toward adult patients.
In order for the vaccines to be available for children, they must be shown effective in adults.
Health experts say the wait may be until the end of 2021.
"Once there is information regarding how safe and how effective the vaccine can be at the different ages in pediatrics, then the vaccine will be available for use in children," Pediatric Infectologist Dr. Flor Muños said.
