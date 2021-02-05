Abbott weighs in on Biden's immigration plan

During his state of the state address on Monday, Gov. Greg Abbott criticized the Biden administration’s plan to turn back former President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

"Because of the federal government's open border policies, Texas must work to fortify our efforts to secure our border," Abbott said.

Abbott’s plan includes more resources and training to fight drug and human smuggling.

Criminal justice lecturer Steve Romero says state troopers could come across problems.

"When you bring in individuals from other parts of the state, they don't understand the border,” Romero said. “They don't know how to deal with these border issues."

Political science professor Terence Garrett says Abbott’s announcement was to rally up his supporters.

“So, a lot of it is political grandstanding,” Garrett said. “Not only at the state, but also at the federal level."

The governor also implored the state legislature to pass laws preventing cities from defunding local police departments—and several Texas police associations came out in support of his sentiment.

Some experts say the Rio Grande Valley shouldn't see many changes in terms of state police presence on the border.