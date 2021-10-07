‘Actually in really good health’: Gladys Porter Zoo responds to viral Facebook post claiming bear looks malnourished

The Gladys Porter Zoo in Brownsville is responding to a social media post that has gained a lot of attention online.

The post claims the Spectacled Bear named Monco looked malnourished and neglected, racking up more than 30,000 views on Facebook.

"If you look at it wrong or you don't know about him, he comes out looking like he's very aged or undernourished, but he's actually in really good health for a 30-year-old bear," said Walter Dupree, mammal curator at Gladys Porter Zoo.

The zoo said Monco has been in the zoo’s care since 1993, adding that the life expectancy for spectacled bears in the wild is about 20 years.

Zoo officials say Monco’s old age is a testament to the amazing care he receives from his keepers and our animal health team.

"He has a different body shape than what the Black Bear has,” Dupree said. “His muzzle is a little bit shorter. He has the white around his face, but that's normal and that's why they call him a spectacled bear because the big white spots around his eyes. So, he's actually doing quite well.”

Zoo officials ask visitors to report any animals they think may need attention or any other concerns to a staff member.