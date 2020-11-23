x

Alamo City Secretary Arrested, Accused of Sharing Sensitive Information

Related Story

ALAMO – An Alamo city secretary was arrested after allegedly sharing sensitive information.

Crystal Garza is accused of sharing sensitive police information with criminal organizations.

The information could have potentially exposed undercover agents.

Garza went before a judge Friday afternoon.

Her bond is set at $40,000.

News
Alamo City Secretary Arrested, Accused of Sharing...
Alamo City Secretary Arrested, Accused of Sharing Sensitive Information
ALAMO – An Alamo city secretary was arrested after allegedly sharing sensitive information. Crystal Garza is accused of sharing sensitive... More >>
2 years ago Friday, July 27 2018 Jul 27, 2018 Friday, July 27, 2018 3:32:20 PM CDT July 27, 2018
Radar
7 Days