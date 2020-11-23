Alamo City Secretary Arrested, Accused of Sharing Sensitive Information
ALAMO – An Alamo city secretary was arrested after allegedly sharing sensitive information.
Crystal Garza is accused of sharing sensitive police information with criminal organizations.
The information could have potentially exposed undercover agents.
Garza went before a judge Friday afternoon.
Her bond is set at $40,000.
