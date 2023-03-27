x

All gaps in Rio Grande levee system complete, Rep. Cuellar says

All of the gaps in the Rio Grande levee system are complete for flood protection, said U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, (D-Laredo) in a tweet on Monday. 

Sections of the levee were torn apart to make room for a border wall, but after the plans were scrapped, holes remained, raising flooding concerns among nearby residents. 

Though the progress made should protect against floods, Cuellar said the work is not completely done.  

