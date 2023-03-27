All gaps in Rio Grande levee system complete, Rep. Cuellar says
All of the gaps in the Rio Grande levee system are complete for flood protection, said U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, (D-Laredo) in a tweet on Monday.
Sections of the levee were torn apart to make room for a border wall, but after the plans were scrapped, holes remained, raising flooding concerns among nearby residents.
Though the progress made should protect against floods, Cuellar said the work is not completely done.
The @USACEHQ announced all gaps of the Rio Grande Valley Levee system are complete. This achievement ensures that Hidalgo County has an initial level of flood protection. I will continue to work with the Army Corps to keep our community safe and correct additional levee sections. pic.twitter.com/eFhK3meH1v— Rep. Henry Cuellar (@RepCuellar) June 28, 2021
