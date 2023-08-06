American Red Cross looking for disaster volunteers

American Red Cross wants to be ready in case a storm hits the Rio Grande Valley.

They are looking for volunteers to help provide food and shelter during a storm and coordinate with health and mental health services after any natural disaster.

"We normally look for volunteers 24-7 year-round, but we want to be prepared for the most part because we want to train our volunteers. We want to make sure they have the capacity and the training to be able to fulfill different activities from being a forklift driver to driving our emergency response vehicle," American Red Cross Disaster Manager Obed Garcia said.

For more information on how to become a Red Cross volunteer, visit redcross.org.