Amid pandemic, adoptions move online
The coronavirus pandemic changed just about everything in 2020.
Adoptions are no exception.
Two families finalized adoptions Monday by videoconference.
"Knowing that I have a hand in helping these children achieve permanency, it brings me great joy," said Associate Judge Carlos Villalon Jr. "But I'm just a hand."
After the pandemic started, the court starting holding most hearings by Zoom.
