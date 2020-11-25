Amid pandemic, adoptions move online

The coronavirus pandemic changed just about everything in 2020.

Adoptions are no exception.

Two families finalized adoptions Monday by videoconference.

"Knowing that I have a hand in helping these children achieve permanency, it brings me great joy," said Associate Judge Carlos Villalon Jr. "But I'm just a hand."

After the pandemic started, the court starting holding most hearings by Zoom.

Watch the video for the full story.