Anzalduas Bridge Collects $60K in New Commercial Tolls

MCALLEN - Hidalgo County officials are gradually recouping taxpayer money through tolls collected at the Anzalduas Bridge.

The international bridge recently opened up to certain kinds of commercial truck traffic.

Before the change, the bridge underwent improvements. More than $1 million was invested in the Mexican side.

The McAllen bridge director said they’ve collected about $60,000 in tolls since its opening. The money will go to pay off the investment in Mexico.