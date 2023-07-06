Anzalduas Park still being used as makeshift migrant camp

The city of McAllen confirmed that Anzalduas Park is still being used as a makeshift migrant camp.

The park was transformed into a camp in early May, ahead of Title 42's end.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Officials prep Anzalduas Park to house thousands of immigrants

McAllen Public Information Officer Xochitl Mora said the number of migrants at the camp fluctuates daily.

At a city commission meeting held June 12, nearly 2,000 migrants were reported to have been dropped off at the park during the final week of May.

That was a decrease of 200 from the previous report, Mora added.