Anzalduas Park still being used as makeshift migrant camp
Related Story
The city of McAllen confirmed that Anzalduas Park is still being used as a makeshift migrant camp.
The park was transformed into a camp in early May, ahead of Title 42's end.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Officials prep Anzalduas Park to house thousands of immigrants
McAllen Public Information Officer Xochitl Mora said the number of migrants at the camp fluctuates daily.
At a city commission meeting held June 12, nearly 2,000 migrants were reported to have been dropped off at the park during the final week of May.
That was a decrease of 200 from the previous report, Mora added.
News
The city of McAllen confirmed that Anzalduas Park is still being used as a makeshift migrant camp. The park... More >>
News Video
-
San Benito man launches ride-sharing service to prevent DWIs
-
McAllen to Edinburg connector at Pharr Interchange opening later this month
-
Hidalgo County Precinct 3 ends debris pickup from April storm
-
Bond reduced for suspect charged in connection with shooting death of neighbor
-
9-year-old boy dies in overnight house fire in Donna
Sports Video
-
Rockets re-sign Hudgins, Days to Two-Way contracts
-
Local track club helps next generation of valley runners
-
Blind Tennis Player from the Valley to Represent U.S. at IBSA World...
-
Four UTRGV Track and Field Freshman Preparing for U-20 Championships
-
From North Carolina to the Valley, forward Cole Frame Joins the Toros