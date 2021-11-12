Arrest made in connection to Brownsville shooting

Brownsville police arrested a suspect accused of shooting a man during an argument over the weekend.

Daniel Ramos, 42, was taken into custody Tuesday on multiple charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, after a man was shot in the head.

According to a news release from the Brownsville Police Department, Ramos is accused of approaching the victim outside a residence at the 400 block of North Bernal Street on Friday, Nov. 5, and accused him of taking some items from him.

"Ramos then grabbed his handgun and shot the victim twice,” the news release stated. “The victim was rushed to the hospital where he is in stable condition.”

On Tuesday, the Brownsville Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Apprehension Unit located Ramos and apprehended him.

Ramos was arraigned Wednesday on the aggravated assault charge and other charges stemming from an outstanding warrant for a hit-and-run accident where he evaded police during a traffic stop on Sunday, Oct. 31.

His total bond was set at $130,000.