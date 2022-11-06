Arrest made in connection with Mission 'road rage' incident

Mission police arrested a suspect Friday in what they called a “road rage” incident that occurred last month when a driver shot at the driver of another vehicle.

The suspect, who hasn’t been identified, is expected to be arraigned Saturday on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

RELATED: Mission police searching for truck in connection with 'road rage incident'

Police say the aggravated assault incident occurred on Friday, October 21 on the 1500 block of West Frontage when two vehicles got into a “road rage incident.” The driver of a white Chevy truck with black rims and chrome step rails shot at the other driver, and the bullet grazed his head.

Police had been looking for the truck and the driver since the incident.