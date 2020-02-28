Ash Wednesday inside the San Juan Basilica
Related Story
SAN JUAN – Ash Wednesday, officially called the Day of Ashes, is a day of repentance, one parishioners take seriously. It marks the start of Lent.
This is one of the busiest days for the San Juan Basillica and the start of their busiest season.
"Coming up to Easter very soon and there are a lot of Catholics here and a lot of religious people so right now the mass is full almost full," says Luis Casarez, a churchgoer.
'Remember you are from dust, and from dust you shall return' will be repeated hundreds of times to individuals in this crowd as they get their ashes.
Watch the video for the full story.
News
SAN JUAN – Ash Wednesday, officially called the Day of Ashes, is a day of repentance, one parishioners take seriously.... More >>
News Video
-
Cameron County DA requests new execution date for convicted murderer
-
Dry conditions likely factor in 3 brush fires in Hidalgo County
-
Jury hears testimony from survivor in deadly Edinburg crash
-
Mission 15-year-old wins 2nd place in national braille competition
-
Advocates question speedy process of new immigration policy along border