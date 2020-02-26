Ash Wednesday inside the San Juan Basilica

SAN JUAN – Ash Wednesday, officially called the Day of Ashes, is a day of repentance, one parishioners take seriously. It marks the start of Lent.

This is one of the busiest days for the San Juan Basillica and the start of their busiest season.

"Coming up to Easter very soon and there are a lot of Catholics here and a lot of religious people so right now the mass is full almost full," says Luis Casarez, a churchgoer.

'Remember you are from dust, and from dust you shall return' will be repeated hundreds of times to individuals in this crowd as they get their ashes.

