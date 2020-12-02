x

Attorney General Offers Assistance in Clergymen Cases

BROWNSVILLE – The Texas Attorney General is offering his office’s assistance to all district and county attorneys as they investigate cases involving clergymen.

The diocese of Brownsville released a list of 14 clergymen accused of sexually abusing minors on Thursday.

The attorney general suggests victims to file a police report and contact their local district attorney’s office to get the process started.

Friday, February 01 2019
