Authorities Prepared for Mexico Violence Near Border

MISSION – Law enforcement said they are prepared in case violence in Mexico comes closer to the border.

The banks of Anzalduas Park appear inviting, but the shores are not always quiet. The Rio Grande River marks an international border.

Violence in Reynosa mounted in recent days, causing casualties across the waters.

"If there's a gun battle, the rounds can travel a long way," said Sgt. Dan Broyles, a deputy constable in Hidalgo County's Precinct 3. "We want to make sure everybody's kept safe."

The department gets intelligence reports and updates, gearing them to meet any potential dangers.

"We've had a lot of Mexican military or police activity in Mexico where we're 75 to 100 yards away from the border," said Broyles.

The Precinct 3 Constable has a plan in place in case fighting nears too close to the U.S. side of the border.

“If there are any park patrons within the park, we’ve got a deputy assigned here full-time. He would be notifying the patrons to evacuate the park immediately,” said Broyles.

The constable’s deputy said his office has never had to put that plan into action.

The officers continue working with Department of Public Safety and Border Patrol to keep an eye on border activity.