Authorities Searching for Suspects Stash House Bust in McAllen
MCALLEN – Multiple agencies searched a home in McAllen believed to have been hiding dozens of people in the country illegally.
The operation happened Monday morning at a house located on the 2000 block of Baylor Street.
Authorities say they believe about 60 to 70 people in the country illegally were inside the residence.
We’re told about five people fled the scene when police, Hidalgo County sheriff’s constables and Border Patrol arrived.
As a precaution, three McAllen ISD schools, Morris Middle School, Dr. Pablo Perez Elementary and Sam Rayburn Elementary, were placed on lockout.
Classes resumed by 1 p.m. Monday.
