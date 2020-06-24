Board Members Tight-Lipped About Non-Profit's Closure

ALAMO –Senior Outreach Community Service Inc. board members held a private meeting in the Alamo public library Thursday following the closure of the non-profit organization last week.

SOCS board attorney Armando Duran wouldn't give us any information about the future of now-closed senior outreach community services.

“No comment,” he said.

As each board member left without saying a word, CHANNEL 5 NEWS was left without answers. But so did the non-profit's hundreds of clients.

“I would just like for them to give us an answer, see what's going on, what's wrong,” client David Martinez said. “Are they going to keep up with the program or discontinue? Just give us an honest answer."

Martinez said he gets living assistance from SOCS. His caretaker, David Reyna, does everything from grocery shopping, to lawn care, to picking up prescriptions.

“I go with him every day. Seven days a week even though I only work five days,” Reyna said.

Reyna is one of about 200 volunteers who are no longer getting reimbursed $2.49 per mile spent driving for clients.

A letter is the only explanation he's received. It says the non-profit is closing due to monetary issues. Reyna said that explanation isn't enough.

Martinez said not knowing whether he’ll continue getting assistance makes him nervous about the future.

“I’ve been getting help for about four years since I had my open heart surgery,” he said.

SOCS board member Francisco Brillones said earlier this week that the group had not received crucial fund reimbursements from the Corporation for National and Community Service for three to four months. CNCS confirmed they suspended grant payments to SOCS while they investigate the non-profits use of grant money.

Brillones said the 13 staff members of SOCS have been laid off.